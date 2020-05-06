Mobile food drive set for Trinity Friends

VW independent/submitted information

West Ohio Food Bank, a United Way of Van Wert County agency, will be distributing shelf stable food and produce at Trinity Friends Church on Monday, May 11, from 1-3:00 p.m. or until the food is gone.

Due to COVID-19 mandates, this mobile food drive will be a “drive-thru only” event. A Ohio National Guard unit has volunteered its time to help with the set-up and distribution of the food items during this event.

The mobile food pantry will set up at Trinity Friends Church, 605 N Franklin St. in Van Wert. Those seeking food should enter through the south parking lot and must have a valid photo ID in order to receive food. Those receiving food may also be asked to fill out an optional survey.

For more information, call the United Way of Van Wert County office at 419.238.6689.