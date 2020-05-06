Six appear for Common Pleas hearings

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Six people appeared this past week for criminal hearings held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court. Of those, two sentencing hearings were held.

Allen County Common Pleas Court Judge David Cheney, on assignment from the Ohio Supreme Court, sentenced Taylor Vannett, 21, of Van Wert, to two years of community control, including a mental health evaluation and treatment, and 100 days in jail, with credit given for 80 days already served, on a charge of robbery, a felony of the third degree. He was also ordered to pay restitution of $46 to Lassus Handy Dandy service station in Van Wert.

Alexandria Fletter, 22, of Van Wert, was sentenced to three years of community control on one count each of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and possession of drug abuse instruments, a second-degree misdemeanor. Fletter must also perform 100 hours of community control, undergo a substance abuse assessment and any treatment recommended, and pay her child support obligation.

Three people appeared in court for change of plea hearings.

Nikia Vogel, 43, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to an amended charge of assault, a misdemeanor of the first degree. She was then sentenced to 46 days in jail, with credit for 46 days served.

Faith Sevitz, 40, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count each of possession of heroin and aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree. She then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction. Her case was stayed until her successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Gary Caywood, 54, of Scott, changed his plea to guilty to an amended charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and sentencing scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Wednesday, June 10.

Mark Eberle, 41, of Van Wert, denied violating his bond by failing to charge his electronically monitored house arrest ankle bracelet. A second hearing was scheduled for 3 p.m. Friday, May 8, and Eberle was ordered held on a $10,000 cash bond.