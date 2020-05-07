James E. Gallaway

James E. Gallaway, 75, of Van Wert, passed away at 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Van Wert Manor.

He was born February 22, 1945, in Van Wert, the son of Ronald Gallaway and Doris Viola (Fisher) Gallaway, who both preceded him in death. On February 28, 1965, he married the former Sue Ann Oechsle, who passed away December 23, 2014. Together, they shared over 49 years of memories.

James was a veteran of the United States Army, a sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division serving in Vietnam, where he was awarded a Bronze Star medal and was the recipient of two Purple Heart medals.

He worked as a transmission specialist for Chrysler starting in California and then Georgia.

James was a member of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both in Van Wert, and the National Rifle Association.

He enjoyed drag racing, constructing model airplanes, and collecting guns.

Surviving are two daughters, Angela (John) Marquez of Van Wert and Ashley (Jeff Norden) Gallaway of Laotto, Indiana; a son, John Gallaway of Douglasville, Georgia; five grandchildren, Rylie Gallaway, Jimmy Gallaway, Anna Marquez, Reyna Marquez, and Jace Marquez; a brother, Terry Joe (Brenda) Gallaway of Ohio City; and a sister, Mary Ann Gallaway of Ohio City.

He was also preceded in death by an infant brother, Larry Gallaway.

Public memorial services will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in James`s memory may be directed to the Van Wert Manor Activities Fund.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gearhart-Sauer Funeral Home in Convoy.

Condolences may be expressed by calling 419.238.1112 or at www.alspachgearhart.com