Recker, Owens talk shutdown & season

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

It hasn’t been a banner year for sports at any level.

In Ohio, winter sports tournaments and all spring sports were canceled because of COVID-19. Along with that, men’s NCAA and women’s NCAA tournaments were wiped out, NBA and NHL seasons were halted, and the Major League Baseball season has been delayed by the virus.

There is also uncertainty surrounding the upcoming fall sports season, including Ohio high school football. At this point, it’s not known if the 2020 season will start on time or if fans will be able to attend games.

Jared Owens

Keith Recker

In addition, all K-12 school buildings in Ohio are closed, which means no weight room for student-athletes, and the Ohio High School Athletic Association’s no-contact rule is in effect.

Van Wert head football coach Keith Recker said his concerns will be amplified if the shutdown continues into the summer months.

“As far as the spring goes, there hasn’t been too much of an effect yet,” Recker explained. “We have so many guys that play baseball, track, and tennis that our numbers for workouts are low during the spring. As we go into the summer is when we will see more of an effect.”

“We have, in the past, had very good attendance for workouts,” Recker continued. “If we are not able to have summer workouts then it sets us and everyone back as far as getting players in shape.”

“With that comes the increased risk of injury as well. I know we have players that are working out on their own and getting together to throw routes. Our players understand it is up to them to prepare themselves as much as possible during this no-contact period.”

Crestview head football coach Jared Owens noted many of his players participate in two or three sports.

“I feel terrible that they couldn’t compete this spring, or, in the case of a lot of other local schools, finish their winter seasons,” Owens stated. “You only have a limited amount of time in life to compete in sports, and it’s a real shame that student-athletes across the country had to miss out on that, especially the 2020 seniors.”

“For us as a football program, the aspect we have been missing out on is the workouts,” Owens added. “Getting a chance to help athletes improve their strength and conditioning, but more importantly building the feeling of team within this group of players.”

Both coaches agreed that it would even more detrimental if summer events, including 7-on-7 passing camps, were canceled by the coronavirus.

“It would be a big setback,” Owens said. “We have always used our 10 days over the summer to focus on learning and fundamentals of the game.”

“I believe not having any summer activities would be very hard for a new staff because the summer is when you implement your culture, playbook, expectations, etc.,” Recker said. “For us, our players know what we believe and how we behave in our program. They also know what our playbook is going to look like because we like to keep things simple and not change much through the years.”

“The biggest thing for us during the summer is we want to see how guys have matured through the off-season and if they can compete for a starting job this year. We really won’t know that, though, until we are able to put on pads and see them play live football.”

“The biggest setback is not having everyone together because that is when you build your accountability with each other and we begin to bond as a team during workouts and other summer events,” Recker added. “We will miss not having those opportunities, such as our pillar workouts and our camping trip.”

While the OHSAA’s no-contact rule remains in effect through at least May 31, coaches are allowed to communicate with players via video conferencing and email, and both coaches are doing that, along with online workouts.

“The online program we used has added an “at home” workout routine since COVID-19 stopped us,” Recker noted. “That is very helpful as our players have a workout routine put together by professionals in the strength community. We are able to Zoom and have staff, team, and player meetings.”

“We are waiting to begin those meetings until we have a clearer picture of what June and July will look like,” the Van Wert coach added. “If we are able to get together in person then that will be much better for meetings. If we are unable to be in contact with our players then we will begin virtual meetings to make sure they are ready mentally for the season.”

“Coach (Ben) Schamp and coach (Matt) Holden have developed workout plans that our players have been able to complete from home,” Owens said. “I have been so proud of my staff and the players for continuing to dedicate themself toward improving for this season. We are fortunate to have online platforms already in place for school at Crestview, so we continue to communicate with our players electronically and virtually.”

If football games are played this fall, one possibility is no fans in the stands, or perhaps a limited number of fans, such as family only. Both coaches are hoping that conditions will allow people to attend games in full force.

“Obviously we would want to play in front of our fans if possible,” Owens said. “They provide an atmosphere of excitement and intensity at our games. However, we will do what we have to in order to stay safe and do what’s best for everyone.”

“We want and need fans at our games, but playing in front of no fans or limited fans is what allows our players the chance to play, then I am all for that,” Recker said.

As it stands now, fall practices will begin on August 1, which scrimmages starting a week later. Van Wert is scheduled to open the 2020 high school football season on Friday, August 28, at home against Bryan, while Crestview is slated to host Parkway the same night.