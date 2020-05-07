Roger M. Snyder

Roger M. Snyder, 82, of Van Wert, passed away at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his residence in the loving arms of his wife, Karen, surrounded by family.

He was born June 2, 1937, at Van Wert County Hospital, the son of Gerald B. Snyder and M. Alice (Owens) Snyder, who both preceded him in death. Roger had married the love of his life, Karen S. (Copeland) Snyder, on November 2, 1974, and she survives in Van Wert. He treasured their 45½ years together, their dog Cuddles, and the time spent with nieces and nephews.

In addition to his wife, Roger is survived by a nephew, Mark G. (Jodi) Simpson and family of Hilliard; a niece, Pamala J. (William) Riley and family of Van Wert; a nephew, David (Cheryl) Taylor and family of Van Wert; and a nephew, Philip H. (Christine) Taylor and family of Butler, Indiana.

Roger was also preceded in death by his son, Stephen D. Snyder; and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, E. Yvonne and Ralph Taylor.

Roger spent many years as a salesman for Delphos Granite in Van Wert. He had also farmed and worked for New Idea in Coldwater, Van Wert National Bank, and was a self-employed insurance salesman.

Roger was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Van Wert. He was a past master of Eureka Lodge 592, Free and Accepted Masons; a past District deputy grand master, 4th Masonic District; and 32nd degree Scottish Rite Mason. He was a 1955 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School and graduated from International Business College in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Roger had served as president of the Van Wert County Cancer Society for several years.

While family and friends are invited to attend Roger’s graveside service at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 10, at Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City, anyone attending the service is asked to maintain social distancing.

Preferred memorials: Wesley United Methodist Church, the American Heart Association, or Community Health Professionals-Hospice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed by calling 419.238.1112 or online at www.alspachgearhart.com.