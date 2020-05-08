5-car accident creates highway issues

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle injury crash on U.S. 30 near Middle Point-Wetzel Road and a subsequent related crash near Ohio 66 in Van Wert County.

Troopers on scene have reported that traffic is restricted to one lane in areas of the multiple crashes on the eastbound side of U.S. 30. The Patrol is asking that motorists proceed with caution through the area, and will provide updates as needed.