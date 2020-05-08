Friday Flashback: Cougars win in 2 OTs

Note: This week’s Friday Flashback takes us back to Week No. 8 of the 2015 high school football season. Van Wert hosted WBL foe Celina on Friday, October 16, and the Cougars enjoyed an exciting double overtime win over the Bulldogs. Below is the game story that appeared on the VW independent Sports page.

DAVE MOSIER/independent sports

It took two overtimes and a lot of gritty football, but the Van Wert Cougars finished off a quality opponent Friday with a 34-28 win over Celina.

The Cougars had a one-touchdown lead most of the game, but a fourth-quarter score by Celina tied the game at 21-all with 2:44 remaining and the game then went into overtime as Van Wert failed to score in regulation.

Cougar Jacoby Kelly (11) snags a pass during Friday night’s game against Celina, which Van Wert won 34-28 in two overtimes. (Jan Dunlap/Van Wert independent)

Both teams scored in the first overtime period, with the Bulldogs’ Caleb Hoyng, who scored all four of Celina’s touchdowns, taking the ball in from the Cougars’ 5-yard-line. Kole Murlin kicked the PAT and the Bulldogs had a 28-21 lead.

Van Wert quarterback Colin Smith, who had used his arm to score two other touchdowns, legged a TD in from the 20-yard-line during overtime. Gavin Gardner kicked the point-after and it was tied, 28-28.

The Cougars then in the second OT, again on a run by Smith, this time for nine yards. Gardner’s PAT kick failed, but fortunately wasn’t needed as the Van Wert defense held the Bulldogs on the last series of the game. Celina made four yards on the first play from scrimmage, but then lost five yards when Hoyng was sacked on second down. A Hoyng pass then fell incomplete and the game was over.

The Cougars led most of the game, although there were three ties in the game.

After a scoreless first quarter, Van Wert scored first on a two-yard run by Justice Tussing with 5:57 remaining in the second period. Gardner kicked the first of four extra points and the Cougars led 7-0.

The Bulldogs took approximately 3½ minutes to return the favor as Hoyng scored the first of four touchdowns with 2:23 remaining in the quarter. Murlin kicked the PAT and it was 7-all.

The Cougars had the halftime edge when they scored with just 23 seconds remaining in the first half on a 11-yard pass from Smith to Keagan Hardmon. Gardner split the uprights to give Van Wert a 14-7 halftime lead.

After the half, Celina again tied the score with a 5-yard run by Hoyng. Murlin kicked the PAT and it was 14-all with 8:39 remaining in the third quarter. Just a minute and a half later, the Cougars again went ahead when Smith found Jacoby Kelly for a 39-yard touchdown pass at 7:01 in the third. Gardner kicked the point-after and Van Wert was up by seven, 21-14.

The Bulldogs failed on their next attempt, but came back in the fourth quarter to tie the game for the third time when Hoyng ran the ball in from the Van Wert 2-yard-line with 2:44 remaining in the game. Murlin kicked the PAT and the score was 21-all.

Smith was the big offensive gun for the Cougars, running for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and passing for two additional touchdowns. Smith was 12 of 27 passing for 142 yards and the two TDs.

Hoyng led Celina with 98 yards and four TDs on 18 carries, while Zach Marks had 22 carries for 84 yards.

Kelly caught three passes for 51 yards and a touchdown for Van Wert, which is now 4-4 overall and 3-4 in the Western Buckeye League. The Bulldogs fall to 5-3 overall and 5-2 in league play.

The Cougars will travel to Defiance this coming Friday to play the winless Bulldogs in another WBL contest.