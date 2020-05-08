Swartz twins to celebrate 90th birthday

Van Wert independent

Twins Leone (Swartz) Pollock and Ione (Swartz) Owens will be celebrating their 90th birthdays on Monday, May 18. The twin girls were born May 18, 1930.

Relatives and friends can send cards to the following addresses:

Leone Pollack, 1070 Garfield St., Van Wert, OH 45891

Ione Owens, 16398 State Road, Van Wert, OH 45891

In addition, both “birthday girls” will be at the Pollack residence on Garfield Street at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 17, to receive drive-by birthday wishes. Those interested in participating are asked to be in the hospital’s east parking lot between 1:30 and 1:45 that afternoon.