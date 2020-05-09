Elizabeth Louise Kephart

Elizabeth Louise Kephart, 97, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020, in her home in Venice, Florida.

She was born October 27, 1922, in Van Wert, the daughter of Frank and Clara May (Inness) McGannon, who both preceded her in death. On November 30, 1941, she married Herb Kephart for nearly 70 years of marriage. Herb passed away May 11, 2011.

She is survived by her daughter, Penny (Kephart) (husband Larry deceased) Corell, and their children Chris, Laura, and Beth; and a son, Stan Kephart and his wife Sue, and their children Barry, Jenny, and Steve. She had eight great-grandchildren. Also, she is survived by her brother, Frank McGannon Jr.; and a sister, Gloria Eggleton.

Louise loved family, golf, fishing, arts and crafts, and cooking. She had many first-place prizes for her flower arrangements.

Louise was an active member of Grace United Methodist Church in Venice and previously a long-time member of First United Methodist Church in Van Wert.

While family and friends are invited to attend Mrs. Kephart’s graveside service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 20, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, those who are in a high-risk category or are feeling sick should remain home. Anyone attending the service is asked to maintain social distancing and refrain from hugging, kissing, shaking hands, and close contact. A live webcast and video recording of Louise’s service will be viewable after 2 p.m. Wednesday at www.alspachgearhart.com/obituary/Louise-Kephart.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.

Condolences may be expressed by calling 419.238.1112 or online at www.alspachgearhart.com.