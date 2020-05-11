Bicentennial group seeks more photos

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — Photos are needed for Paulding County, Ohio: A Pictorial History Volume III, which is planned for publication by the John Paulding Historical Society later this fall.

The book committee is asking for images — including photographs, snapshots, slides, drawings, maps, paintings, and printed memorabilia — covering circa 1820 to 2020 from the public to help make this project a success.

With so many people currently staying home, it’s a perfect time to dig out old photo albums and storage boxes and search for images that contribute to a comprehensive history of the county and the stories of its residents to commemorate the county’s 200th birthday.

Subject areas needed include:

Events and Activities — Parades, political rallies, strikes, barn raisings, county fairs, picnics, class reunions, festivals, dances, holidays, recreational activities (fishing, boating, bowling, hunting, adult softball, parks etc.), theaters, concerts, gatherings, ribbon cuttings, street scenes, etc.

Military and Veterans — Military units, veteran organizations, soldiers from all eras and conflicts, reunions, etc.

Other categories include agriculture, farming, businesses, churches, disasters, organizations and clubs, families, schools and transportation. Images are needed from every area of the county and every decade up to the present time.

The book committee is looking for photos of several subjects: vanished towns (ghost towns), canals, Reservoir War, railroads, pre-1900 courthouse photos, covered bridges, building and store interiors, early industries, Paulding County Fair, people at work.

Images may be color or black-and-white. Individuals may scan their photos and email them as an attachment to Kim Sutton at dkmax@windstream.net, Bob Iler at ethanm@twc.com, or Melinda Krick at tmekrick@yahoo.com. For details and guidelines about scanning ads, visit facebook.com/jphsmuseum or facebook.com/PauldingCounty200.