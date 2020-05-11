VW County COVID-19 cases remain at 3

VW independent/submitted information

As of Monday, May 11, the Van Wert County General Health District, reports three confirmed cases of Covid-19. All three of the confirmed cases have recovered. There are currently no confirmed cases hospitalized. Due to changes in reporting guidelines and more private laboratories testing individuals, at this time we are unable to report pending and negative tests.

Today, Ohio reported 23,400 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 4,413 hospitalizations and 1,236 confirmed deaths. This information is updated daily at 2 p.m. and can be found at http://coronavirus.ohio.gov.

The Van Wert County General Health District staff would like to thank all the citizens of Van Wert County who continue to abide by the director’s Stay Safe Ohio Order. The Stay Safe Ohio Order still prohibits gatherings of 10 people, unless the gathering is specifically exempt in the order.

The health department is aware of a large gathering that occurred over the weekend. The health department was not aware of this gathering ahead of the event and did not condone this event. It was a direct violation of the director of health’s current order. How well people can follow the order and protect each other will have a huge impact on how things go over the next month.

Guidance for reopening businesses can be found on the district’s website at www.vanwertcountyhealth.org or the ODH website at www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. Contact the health department for questions, concerns, or for further guidance regarding reopening businesses. For business specific questions, call 419.238.0808, extension 105, or email bmenchhofer@vanwertcountyhealth.org. Masks are required to be worn by employees unless the employee meets an exception as listed in the order.

The health department would like to remind those businesses that have closed completely to flush all hot and cold water through all points of use (e.g., showers, sink faucets) to ensure the safety of the water system. Please contact the health department for more information or if you have questions.

If you have questions about COVID-19, contact the Van Wert County General Health District at 419-238- 0808. For information on COVID-19 including ways you can prepare and help protect the health of yourself and others, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833.427.5634. Information and resources are also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.coronavirus.gov.