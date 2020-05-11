Legion post seeks scholarship applicants

VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — College students may be eligible to apply for a scholarship established through an endowment provided by Mr. and Mrs. Glen Jones and awarded by Harvey J. Lewis American Legion Post 346.

Applicants must have completed their freshman year of college with a minimum grade point average of 2.75 and be related to a member of Harvey J. Lewis Legion Post 346 (living or deceased).

An application and further information regarding this scholarship are available by mailing a request to Harvey J. Lewis Post 346, P.O. Box 244, Ohio City, OH 45874, and including name, address, and telephone number.