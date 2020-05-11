Monday Mailbag: May 11, 2020 edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about Ohio high school team activities, Oregon/Ohio State, no prime time games for the Colts, ACME and American Legion Baseball and hot spot cancellations.

Q: Indiana has said high school sports activities can resume July 1 – will Ohio do the same or continue the shutdown? Name withheld upon request

A: I’d like to think Ohio will follow suit and allow team activities for fall sports to begin by July 1, but only time will tell.

Ohio High School Athletic Association Executive Director Jerry Snodgrass has basically followed the lead of Governor Mike DeWine, so if the governor says mass gatherings are allowed by July 1, I don’t see why team activities couldn’t resume.

Q: If Oregon can’t host Ohio State in September, what will happen to the game? Will it be moved to Columbus or canceled? Name withheld upon request

A: At this very moment, I have a hard time seeing it canceled. There’s too much money involved, and money talks. I suppose it’s a possibility, however small.

If the game truly can’t be played in Oregon, it’s possible it could be played in Columbus, but I’m thinking a neutral site would be more likely. How about Dallas?

That’s pure speculation, but AT&T Stadium loves to host games, and it’ll be the site of Alabama vs. USC on September 5, a week before Ohio State and Oregon are scheduled to play. The Cowboys won’t play at home until September 20, so it would seem very doable.

Q: I’m a Colts fan. Why is it we don’t have a Monday night game this season? Does the NFL have it in for us? Name withheld upon request

A: I’ll say no, the league doesn’t have it in for the Colts, but it does seem a little strange that the team isn’t scheduled for a Monday night game, or even a Sunday game.

Assuming Phillip Rivers stays healthy and cuts down on interceptions, the Colts should be a fun team to watch.

Q: Are you surprised that ACME and Legion Baseball seasons were canceled? Name withheld upon request

A: Yes and no, if you know what I mean.

Yes, because it seemed both were very intent on playing this season. It seemed like there was a decent possibility it would happen, even if the start was later than normal.

American Legion Baseball even announced plans to play after the announcement the national tournament was canceled.

ACME also shared plans to play this summer with slightly different rules to allow more players to play. However, it was noted those plans could change.

I thought perhaps one or both leagues would wait a while before making a decision to cancel. That’s not a criticism of either league – they did what they think was right, even if it wasn’t the decision they had hoped for or wanted to make.

On the other hand, no, I’m not surprised, because not much surprises me in the current climate.

Q: Is it possible that some Ohio high schools will play football this fall and others won’t due to the coronavirus? What happens then? Name withheld upon request

A: At this point, I’ll say that’s very possible.

If there are still so-called “hot spots” around the state, it wouldn’t be shocking to see extra precautions taken in those areas, including canceling games and/or events.

If it does indeed happen, I’m guessing the game would go down as a no-contest instead of a forfeit, but that classification would most likely be up to the OHSAA.

If you have a question or comment for the next Monday Mailbag, simply email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.