OC Legion cancels Memorial Day service

VW independent/submitted information

OHIO CITY — Harvey Lewis Post 346 in Ohio City has decided to cancel its annual Memorial Day service and luncheon due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and future uncertainties.

Since there are usually 125–175 persons in attendance, it is not in the best interests of the health of the community to hold the service this year. Ohio City area residents are asked to fly the American flag and spend a few moments in reflection for those who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this country.