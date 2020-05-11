ODOT lists VW County highway projects
VW independent/submitted information
LIMA — The following construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Van Wert County this week, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1. All outlined work is weather permitting.
- U.S. 30, between the Indiana state line and the city of Van Wert, will have lane restrictions for drainage maintenance. The work will be performed by the ODOT Van Wert County maintenance garage.
- Ohio 697, between Ohio 116 and the city of Delphos, is open following a closure for pavement repairs.
- Jefferson Street, between Main Street and Crawford Street, just south of Central Avenue in the city of Van Wert, will close Monday, May 11, for approximately 90 days for a bridge replacement. The work will be performed by Eagle Bridge Company of Sidney. Detour: Main Street to Jefferson Street to Central Avenue to Washington Street to Crawford Street.
POSTED: 05/11/20 at 7:23 am. FILED UNDER: News