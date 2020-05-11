Schumm Family Reunion set back to 2021

VW independent/submitted information

The John George Schumm Family Reunion, originally scheduled for Sunday, August 2, has now been postponed until Sunday, August 1, 2021. With more than 250 individuals attending the reunion two years ago, it was felt to be safer to postpone due to the COVID-19 virus.

The location will remain the same next year at Zion Lutheran Church in Schumm’s picnic grounds east of Willshire. The reunion will have all the activities originally planned for this year, including speaker Spank Schumm, who will talk about early settler times.

Those planning to attend should mark their calendars for next year on Sunday, August 1.