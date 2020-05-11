T-shirt pick-up Wed.; last week for orders

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Strong t-shirts ordered prior to noon Friday, May 8, will be available for curbside pick-up at the Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce office, 118 N Washington St, this Wednesday, May 13, between 1:30 and 4:30 p.m.

Make checks are made payable to Van Wert Chamber of Commerce or bring cash. Debit or credit cards will not be accepted for these purchases.

This is the last week the t-shirts will be offered. All sales will end this Friday at noon. Those wanting to order a shirt should call the Chamber at 419.238.4390 or email chamber@van-wertchamber.com. T-shirts are $15 each, with all proceeds going to Van Wert City Schools and United Way of Van Wert County.