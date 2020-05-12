L’view ‘virtual graduation’ set for Sunday

VW independent/submitted information

Lincolnview Local Schools invites the Lincolnview community to watch the “Class of 2020 Virtual Graduation Ceremony” this Sunday, May 17, at 2 p.m.

To watch the virtual graduation ceremony, log in to the Lincolnview Local School’s website at www.lincolnview.k12.oh.us and click on the tab “Class of 2020 Virtual Graduation”. Those doing so will be able to watch the graduation video through their computer, laptop, or smartphone.