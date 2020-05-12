Random Thoughts: very random edition

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around the rejection of a shot clock in high school basketball, All-GMC Scholar Athletes, NASCAR, Major League Baseball, Frank Gore and old school football.

Shot clock

Sorry shot clock supporters – it’s not coming to the high school level, least during the 2020-2021 season, according to information released on Monday by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

“A proposal for a national rule mandating a shot clock as well as a proposal to allow a shot clock by state adoption were not approved,” the release stated.

“Information was given to the Basketball Rules Committee that shared the votes in individual states on how coaches and officials voted in support of or non-support of the shot clock rule,” said Theresia Wynns, NFHS director of sports and liaison to the Basketball Rules Committee. “The conversation among the committee members explored the pros and cons of enacting the proposal as a rule for all states and likewise for state adoption.”

It doesn’t mean the issue is dead forever though.

“The committee will continue to explore the shot clock issue,” Wynns said.

Congratulations

Congratulations to Wayne Trace spring sports athletes Andrew Sinn, Miriam Sinn, Reid Miller, Tyce Homier and Chloe Thompson for earning spots on the GMC All-Conference Scholar Athlete team.

To be eligible, an athlete must be a senior letterwinner with a grade point average of 3.5 or better.

NASCAR

After nearly two months of iRacing, NASCAR returns this Sunday with live racing action at Darlington Raceway.

Admittedly, I’m not the biggest NASCAR fan, but I do respect and appreciate the skill of the drivers and crews.

No fans will be at the race but even so, it’s another small step toward normalcy in the sporting world.

Baseball

We should learn more soon about plans for Major League Baseball this summer.

As expected, games will likely begin in early July with an 80 game schedule, give or take a couple either way, with teams playing regional schedules.

There’s also been talk of a universal DH in 2020 and it would appear the All-Star Game won’t be played this year.

The postseason will likely be expanded in some form or fashion.

While nothing is set in stone, given the circumstances, I think these plans or something similar will be fine for all involved, plus fans.

Frank Gore

Talk about a guy who takes a licking and keeps on ticking.

Frank Gore recently signed with the New York Jets and is preparing for his 16th NFL season, which ties the top spot for a running back. The majority of those years were with San Francisco, plus three fairly productive years with the Indianapolis Colts.

Overall, he’s the NFL’s third all-time leading rusher with 15,347 yards, trailing only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

Obviously this won’t be Gore in his prime, but he still has some tread left on those tires and perhaps he can get Le’Veon Bell back on track.

Old school football

Anyone who knows me knows I’m a football junkie and during this time of no sports, I’ve discovered that YouTube is a treasure trove of old football games, clips and highlights.

With no sports being played, I’ve had a blast watching old school college and pro games and highlight shows from the 1940s to the mid-1980s.

Even so, I’m hoping the real thing is back this fall.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to email me at sports@thevwindependent.com.