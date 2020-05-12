Municipal Building again open to public
VW independent/submitted information
As of Monday, the Van Wert Municipal Building has reopened for business. Mayor Ken Markward’s administration is asking that the public use the Main Street entrance unless a person is needing assistance from the Police Department.
Masks are optional, but city officials are asking the public to maintain good social distancing of at least 6 feet between people.
For more information, call 419.238.0308 or 419.238.1237.
