3 arraigned in VW Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Three people were arraigned on grand jury indictments in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday.

Sean Laderer, 47, of New Hampshire (Ohio), pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, each a felony of the first degree, and one count of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. A $500,000 cash bond was set in the case and Laderer will appear for a pretrial conference at 10:40 a.m. Wednesday, June 3.

Kelly Alvarez Jr., 25, of Van Wert, entered not guilty pleas to one count each of aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. A $250,000 cash bond was set in the case and Alvarez will appear for a pretrial conference at 11:15 a.m. June 3.

Jonathan Slusher, 35, of Van Wert, pleaded not guilty to one count of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. A $25,000 cash bond was set in the case and Slusher will appear for a pretrial conference at 9:20 a.m. June 3.

Also Wednesday, Zachariah Germann, 32, of Van Wert, appeared for an initial appearance on a charge of domestic violence, a felony of the third degree. A $25,000 cash bond was continued from Van Wert Municipal Court, and Germann is to have no contact with the alleged victim in the case. An arraignment hearing will be held at 8 a.m. June 3.

In addition, Dustin Stuckey, 34, of Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty to one count of possession of a Fentanyl-related compound, a felony of the fifth degree. Two other similar charges were dismissed in exchange for Stuckey’s guilty plea to the one count.

He was then sentenced to two years of community control, including 39 days in jail (credit given for 26 days served), 100 hours of community service, and must have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription. He must also undergo a substance abuse, mental health, and social work assessment and any treatment recommended.