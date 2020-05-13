CoA resets Designer Purse Bingo event

VW independent/submitted information

Due to restrictions on large group settings that will most likely be extended through the month of June, the Council on Aging has rescheduled its annual Designer Purse Bingo event to August 14.

More information will be provided regarding purchasing tickets as it gets closer to the event. The Council on Aging thanks sponsors, contributors, and patrons for their patience with the rescheduling. Fundraising is important to the agency in maintaining services at the level provided, so it is hoped that everyone will support the Council on Aging in the rescheduling of the event.

For more information, call 419.238.5011.