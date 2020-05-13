David W. Gilbert

David W. Gilbert, 71, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully Friday, April 24, 2020, in Chesapeake, Virginia. He was surrounded by loving family.

Born in Van Wert on June 1, 1948, to Dale and Marianne (Robinson) Gilbert, who both preceded him in death, Dave spent his youth in Van Wert and graduated from Van Wert High School in 1966.

Dave was a true American patriot. He joined the United States Navy just one week shy of his 18th birthday. He proudly served two tours to Vietnam aboard the USS Okinawa.

He was honorably discharged after three years of active duty service and continued to serve in the Naval Reserve for nearly three additional years.

After his naval service, Dave worked as a supervisor for Teleflex, where he worked for 20 years. He eventually retired as a supervisor from Bhar Inc. of Fort Wayne, Indiana. He was well known for, and took great pride in, taking care of his people. Many of his closest friends were, at some point in time, his co-workers. He truly enjoyed making others laugh.

Dave was a longtime member of both American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803 in Van Wert. He also enjoyed spending the holidays with his family in Virginia Beach and Van Wert, golfing, playing cards, watching game shows on TV, compulsively obsessing over every detail, and spending time at his camper where he had many friends. He spent his last month at home accepting visitors, reminiscing, and being showered with love and affection by those closest to him.

He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Donald.

He is survived by his sister, Connie Francis of Meansville, Georgia; a son, Keith (Trisha) Gilbert of Port Richey, Florida; one daughter, Jennifer (Chris) Gemmer of Chesapeake, Virginia; five grandchildren, Austin (Haley) McNeilan, Andrew Gilbert; Tyler (Lee’Hannah) McNeilan, Brooke Gemmer, and Leigha Gilbert; and five great-grandchildren, Brodie, Kaizer, Aurora, Carter, and Dakota. In addition, he is survived by his longtime girlfriend, Melinda Trinosky of Van Wert, and her children, Jennifer (Brandon) Hundley, Stephanie Fannon, and Melissa Fannon; and grandchildren Justice Glossett, Liberty Dickerhoof, Trinity Story, Alexavier Mason, Serenity Fannon, and Jevin Moton.

Patriotic, loud, and comedic, Dave, will be dearly missed by many. He cherished a life filled with much love and laughter. And in true Dave style, we will have a back-up to the back-up.

A graveside memorial service with military honors will be held at Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert at 10 a.m. Friday, July 3, to be followed by a celebration of his life from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert.

Preferred memorials: Community Health Professionals or The Angel Foundation of Van Wert.