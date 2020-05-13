Optimists seeking help with flag project

VW independent/submitted information

The Optimist Club of Van Wert is preparing for its 2020 Avenue of Flags season. This year’s season promises to be the biggest to date, with more than 300 flags expected to be displayed this summer. The club is asking for help from the community.

The club places a 3-by-5-foot high quality American flag on a 10-foot flag pole in front of homes and businesses for a few days surrounding five national holidays. The program is the club’s largest fundraising activity, and proceeds are used to support local youth programs such as after-prom and scholarships.

With the program rapidly growing, more help is needed to assemble and place the flags. The club is looking for individuals, businesses, or volunteer organizations that want to help with this patriotic project. For other non-profit organizations that might help, there is potential for some revenue sharing.

The club is accepting help of any sort. Those wanting to help do not need to be members of the Optimist Club to lend a hand with the project.

Those interested in helping can email flags@optimistvw.com or call Club president Trevor Webster at 419.232.2057.