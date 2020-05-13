PPEC gives $12,600 to area organizations

VW independent/submitted information

PAULDING — The Coronavirus pandemic has distanced people physically, but Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative members’ hearts are more united than ever. A total of $12,639 in first-quarter donations was distributed to 12 local organizations through the co-op’s Operation Round Up program.

Synergy Learning Center Director Tony Langhals with staff and students at the S.F. Goedde Building in Van Wert. photo provided

Participating members “round up” their monthly electric bills to the next dollar, with the extra pennies being used to help fund community charities and groups.

The most recent donation recipients include:

Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation; $500 toward their Niswonger Speaker Series

Power2Change, Latty; $1,000 for program supplies and books for those struggling with addiction, working alongside Paulding’s Drug Court

United Way of Putnam County; $750 for children’s books for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program

CIN/Putnam County Special Olympics; $500 for event supplies and assistance

Paulding County EMA; $600 for mass casualty trailer awning and LED night lights

Fort Jennings Volunteer Fire Department; $1,939 for a calibration and bump test machine

Synergy Learning Center, Van Wert; $1,000 for food, clothing, and reward program supplies for students

Western Buckeye Educational Service Center, Paulding; $1,250 for student speaker series on leadership

Middle Point Fireman’s Association; $1,600 for high-visibility neon jackets

United Way of Paulding County; $1,000 for school supply drive, including headsets and backpacks

Putnam County Habitat for Humanity; $1,500 for Critical Home Repair Program

Paulding Schools FFA; $1,000 for hygiene supply closet for students

Operation Round Up was started in 2010 as a way to give back to PPEC’s communities — groups in both Ohio and Indiana can apply. A board of trustees, composed of co-op members and separate from the PPEC board, oversees the application process. Organizations can apply for Operation Round Up assistance by contacting Paulding Putnam Electric Co-op at 800.686.2357 or visiting www.ppec.coop/operation-round-up.