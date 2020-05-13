Service Club to hold speech therapy clinic

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Service Club will sponsor a summer speech and language clinic again this year. Priority will be given to children residing in Van Wert County who are not receiving free or reduced cost speech therapy services from another educational or insurance source. The clinic is limited to 20 children.

The purpose of the clinic is to help children having difficulty producing sounds, constructing sentences, understanding or using words, or speaking fluently.

With the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be practiced between families desiring office appointments and a telehealth option is being offered. Each child will be offered eight 30-minute sessions over the summer.

Therapy will be provided by Caren Miglin, licensed speech-language pathologist, who has over 30 years’ experience working in the schools, early intervention, hospital, and private practice setting. Parents are asked to pay a one-time fee of $60 per child, but this fee may be reduced due to financial hardship.

The program offers a fun, enjoyable, and positive learning experience for children in the Van Wert area. Contact Miglin at 419.667.6688 or email her at miglinspeechtherapy@gmail.com by May 22.