TE Center taking preschool registrations

VW independent/submitted information

Thomas Edison Early Childhood Preschool is now taking applications for children ages 3-5 years old who are living in the Delphos City and Lincolnview Local school districts. Consideration is also given for children in the Parkway Local, Spencerville Local, and Wayne Trace Local school districts that live in Van Wert County.

Call 419.238.4019, extension 0, for registration information.

Thomas Edison Early Childhood Center, 813 N. Franklin St. in Van Wert, is a developmental preschool. All students attending will be screened in the following areas: Social/emotional, fine/gross motor skills, height/weight, hearing, vision, and speech.

Services will be provided to children if they qualify.