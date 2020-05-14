Governor sets opening dates for child care, gyms, others

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Dr. Amy Acton, MD, MPH, today provided the following sector opening dates established as part of the Responsible RestartOhio plan.

Child care: May 31

Beginning Sunday, May 31, childcare providers in Ohio will be permitted to reopen if these providers can meet required safety protocols.

To ensure that these establishments operate in the safest manner possible, Governor DeWine’s Early Childhood Advisory Council created a detailed list of guidelines and best practices for childcare centers to follow. The full list of mandatory and recommended best practices can be found at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

“Our goal is to have the safest child care system in the nation – one that nurtures the health and continued growth and development of our children and one that protects the health and safety of our child care workers and teachers,” said Governor DeWine. “Moving forward, child care is going to look different for children, parents, and teachers. But we must get this right, or we run the risk of exposing more people to COVID-19.”

To assist in the reopening of child care centers, Ohio will use more than $60 million in federal CARES Act funding to provide reopening grants to all of Ohio’s childcare providers, including family childcare, childcare centers, and both publicly-funded and private providers. More information on how to apply will be posted to the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services’ website soon.

Governor DeWine also announced that Ohio will fund a research project to study best practices for controlling the spread of COVID-19 in child care settings. Information gathered from the study will continue to inform child care regulations moving forward.

The reopening date of May 31 also applies to day camps that can meet required safety protocols. A detailed list of guidelines and best practices for day camps will be available soon at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Campgrounds: May 21

Beginning Thursday, May 21, campgrounds in Ohio will be permitted to reopen if these facilities can meet required safety protocols.

To ensure that campgrounds operate in the safest manner possible, Governor DeWine’s Outdoor Recreation Advisory Group created a detailed list of guidelines and best practices for day camps to follow. The full list of mandatory and recommended best practices for both campgrounds and campers is available at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (certain services): May 26

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) locations in Ohio will be permitted to reopen for certain services if these facilities can meet required safety protocols.

Services that can be accomplished online should still be done online. More details on online BMV services can be found at oplates.com.

To ensure that each deputy registrar location operates in the safest manner possible, the BMV is creating a detailed list of guidelines and best practices for deputy registrars to follow. A full list of mandatory and recommended best practices will be available soon at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Gyms, fitness center: May 26

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, gyms and fitness centers in Ohio will be permitted to reopen if these facilities can meet required safety protocols.

To ensure that these establishments operate in the safest manner possible, Governor DeWine’s Gyms Advisory Group is creating a detailed list of guidelines and best practices for gyms and fitness centers to follow. A full list of mandatory and recommended best practices will be available soon at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Sports leagues (non-contact, limited contact): May 26

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, sports leagues in Ohio will be permitted to operate if these leagues can meet required safety protocols. This applies only to non-contact and limited-contact sports.

To ensure that non-contact and limited-contact sports leagues operate in the safest manner possible, Governor DeWine’s Large Venue Advisory Group is creating a detailed list of guidelines and best practices for sports leagues to follow. A full list of mandatory and recommended best practices will be available soon at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Safety protocols for high-contact sports are in development.

Public/club pools: May 26

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, public pools and club pools that are regulated by local health departments in Ohio will be permitted to reopen if these facilities can meet required safety protocols.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is no evidence that the virus that causes COVID-19 can be spread to people through the water in pools, hot tubs, spas, or water play areas. Proper operation and maintenance (including disinfection with chlorine and bromine) of these facilities should inactivate the virus in the water.

To ensure that these pools operate in the safest manner possible, Governor DeWine’s Outdoor Recreation Advisory Group is creating a detailed list of guidelines and best practices for these facilities to follow. A full list of mandatory and recommended best practices will be available soon at coronavirus.ohio.gov.

This does not apply to water parks or amusement parks. Safety protocols for these venues are in development.

Horse racing (no spectators): May 22

Beginning Friday, May 22, horse racing in Ohio will be permitted if these operations can meet required safety protocols. Spectators will not be permitted.

To ensure that these establishments operate in the safest manner possible, Governor DeWine’s administration worked with the Ohio State Racing Commission to create a detailed list of guidelines and best practices for agricultural horse racing operations to follow. A full list of mandatory and recommended best practices will be available soon at coronaviurs.ohio.gov.

This does not apply to casinos and racinos. Safety protocols for these venues are in development.

Current Ohio data

There are 26,357 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 in Ohio and 1,534 confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths. A total of 4,718 people have been hospitalized, including 1,268 admissions to intensive care units. In-depth data can be accessed by visiting coronavirus.ohio.gov.

For more information on Ohio’s response to COVID-19, visit coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833.4.ASK.ODH.