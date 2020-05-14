June ‘Feel Good Friday’ Concerts canceled

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, which presents Van Wert Live events, is regretfully canceling the June Feel Good Friday Concerts in Fountain Park, due to the Ohio ban on mass gatherings.

Canceled concerts include Walden (June 5), Farewell Angelina (June 12), Rumours (June 19), and The Wayfarers (June 26). These popular concerts have been rescheduled for June 2021.

Concerts scheduled for July, beginning with the Fourth of July Live on the Lawn concert at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, are still scheduled as planned. The Van Wert Live team is working to ensure a safe live-music experience when the Ohio ban on mass gatherings lifts.