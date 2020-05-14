Man changes pleas in Common Pleas Court

Van Wert independent

A Lima man pleaded guilty to burglary and assault charges during a hearing held Thursday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Stephen Speildenner, 50, changed his plea from not guilty to guilty to one count each of aggravated burglary, a felony of the first degree, and felonious assault, a second-degree felony, with firearms specifications.

Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. Thursday, July 16.