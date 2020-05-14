NWC extends invite to Leipsic Vikings

Van Wert independent sports

The Northwest Conference may have a new school to replace departing Paulding.

NWC President Brad Mendenhall confirmed this morning that the conference has extended an invitation to Leipsic.

The Vikings currently belong to the Blanchard Valley Conference, but voted Wednesday to leave because of concerns about the future of football in the BVC.

A longtime member of the BVC, Leipsic plans to leave the conference at the end of the 2021-2022 school year, the same time Paulding will depart the NWC for the Green Meadows Conference.

An official decision by Leipsic is expected soon.

The Vikings would join Ada, Allen East, Bluffton, Columbus Grove, Crestview, Delphos Jefferson, Lincolnview and Spencerville.

The VW independent will have more at details become available.