County has 4th confirmed COVID-19 case

VW independent/submitted information

On Friday, the Van Wert County General Health District received a report of the fourth confirmed cases of Covid-19. The health department is working to notify anyone who may have been in contact with the confirmed case.

The first three confirmed cases in Van Wert County have recovered. There are currently no confirmed cases hospitalized. When a resident of the county is tested, the testing laboratory is not required to report a negative test, but is required to report a positive test and is also required to enter the test into the state’s reporting software.

Van Wert County residents who are tested through their primary care provider are sent to various facilities for testing and the health department does not receive reports of these tests unless they are positive. For this reason, we are unable to accurately report the number of county residents tested.

As of Friday, Ohio reported 25,349 confirmed cases of Covid-19, 4,791 hospitalizations and 1,431 confirmed deaths. This information is updated daily at 2 p.m. and can be found at http://coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Guidance for reopening businesses can be found on our website at www.vanwertcountyhealth.org or www.coronavirus.ohio.gov. People should contact the health department for questions, concerns, or if they need further guidance regarding reopening businesses. For business specific questions, call 419.238.0808, extension 105, or email bmenchhofer@vanwertcountyhealth.org. Masks are required to be worn by employees unless the employee meets an exception as listed in the order.

For more information about COVID-19, contact the Van Wert County General Health District at 419.238. 0808. For information on COVID-19, including ways people can prepare and help protect the health of themselves and others, go to www.coronavirus.ohio.gov or call 833.427.5634. Information and resources are also available from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.coronavirus.gov.