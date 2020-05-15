Crestview track: what could have been

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

CONVOY — The potential was there for a successful track and field season at Crestview High School, but like everything else, after some time in limbo, the spring, 2020 schedule was canceled by COVID-19.

State qualifier Caylib Pruett was one of 10 returning letter winners for the Knights. Wyatt Richardson/file photo

For example, senior standout Ragen Harting was back to lead a squad of 24 for the Lady Knights. She was scheduled to be joined by classmates and returning letter winners Chloee Case (sprints), Madelyn Lamb and Madalyn Ward (hurdles).

Junior letter winners and sprinters Lindsey Schumm, Mackenzie Leeth and Nevaeh Pruett were back as well, with Pruett also scheduled to compete in the high jump. In addition, sophomore Haley Sheets (sprints) was ready to compete for the Lady Knights.

Three other sophomores – Emily Greulach, Hannah Dickson and Lauren Walls were expected to contribute this spring, along with freshmen Addyson Dowler (sprints) and Chloe Black.

“We had the most experience in the sprints and I expected those girls to lead the team,” first year head coach John Rosebrock said. “Ragen Harting, Emily Greulach were going to be big contributors for distance.”

“Chloe Black, Hannah Dickson and Lauren Walls would have contributed in the pole vault and Maddy Lamb would have lead the girls in the throws,” Rosebrock added.

17 boys were out for the Knights, with 10 of them returning letter winners.

“Seniors Caylib Pruett and Darrin Nihiser returned from last year’s 4×100 state qualifying team,” Rosebrock explained. “They, along with seniors Dylan Underwood and Cameron Cearns were the clear leaders.”

The senior class was also set to feature Colby Swager (throws), Dillion Underwood (sprints, long jump) and Isaiah LaTurner (throws).

Returning juniors included Dayton Schuerman (distance), jordan Updgerove (hurdles) and Breck Rumschlag (hurdles, sprints). Sophomore Dylan Barricklow (throws) and freshman Conner Tussing (pole vault) were also ready to go.

“Much was expected from every individual on the Knights roster and advancing far in the tournament was a main focus,” Rosebrock said. “I would have loved to had the chance to see these kids (girls and boys) perform this year,”

“I feel bad for all of my athletes, I think there would have been some Knights that would have been standouts this year,” the coach added.