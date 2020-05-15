Van Wert Youth Baseball to be played

Submitted information/VW independent sports

Youth baseball will be played in Van Wert this summer, after Governor Mike DeWine announced on Thursday that non-contact and limited contact sports will be permitted beginning May 26, if required safety protocols are met.

Van Wert Youth Baseball will offer two leagues this year. Kids who have signed up will be notified by their coach early next week. Practices will begin next week and all players should be prepared for games to start in early June.

If you have questions, contact Eric McCracken at 419.203.1186.