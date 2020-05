Synergy assistant director Wilhelm retires

Terry Wilhelm with his retirement cake. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

Synergy Learning Center wishes the very best of luck in the future to Terry Wilhelm in connection with his retirement.

Wilhelm served as assistant director for the past three years at Synergy Learning Center, and has worked in the alternative education field for the past 20 years, where he has had a positive impact on hundreds and hundreds of students during that time.