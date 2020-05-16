Vantage to hold virtual Senior Awards Ceremony

VW independent/submitted information

Vantage Career Center will hold its Senior Awards Ceremony virtually, by video production, available for streaming at 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 22, via the Vantage YouTube Channel and Facebook. The video will feature senior and alumni speakers, as well as scholarship and award recognitions, followed by the presentation of career passports to the seniors in each program.

Vantage invites all students and their families, as well as residents of Vantage communities, to join in the celebration of the school’s 2020 Vantage seniors. To watch the awards ceremony on Facebook, go to https://www.facebook.com/vantagecc/. To watch on YouTube, click here.

For a special virtual highlight, Vantage is asking families to share videos of them celebrating with their Vantage senior as the senior’s name is called during the presentation. All videos can be submitted to social.media@vantagecareercenter.com or uploaded to Facebook with @vantagecc tagged, to be highlighted and shared on Vantage social media platforms.