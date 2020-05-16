VWHS Class of 1965 postpones reunion

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert High School Class of 1965 reunion committee has postponed its 55th class reunion, originally scheduled for August 8, to August 7, 2021.

The postponement is due to various pandemic-related issues and constraints, and largely due to the ban on mass gathering throughout Ohio (in addition to other states with various restrictions) and also travel and other restrictions.

Those classmates who read this are asked to forward the information to others, since the committee does not have email addresses or phone numbers for all classmates.