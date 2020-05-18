Crestview board hears report on district financial status

Crestview Board President John Auld (left) listens as District Treasurer Ashley Whetsel talks about how district finances are being impacted by state foundation cuts. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent writer

CONVOY — The five-year forecast took up much of what was a short Crestview Local Board of Education on Monday.

The board approved the state mandated financial forecast after hearing information from Treasurer Ashley Whetsel, who noted the latest figures include a COVID-19 induced cut in state foundation money.

“Crestview is slated to lose $182,177 in state funding for the remainder of fiscal year 2020 and that will show up in the second May payment and two payments in June,” Whetsel told the board. “Based on a webinar that I participated in, as well as feeling out some of the other treasurers, deciding on what kind of decrease we’re looking at for fiscal year 2021, it was suggested 10 percent.”

Whetsel also explained that casino revenues are down and she said she flatlined other revenue projections.

“This is a point in time snapshot based on the information we have today,” she said. “These (numbers) can change, they will change, and so this is kind of a living, breathing document.”

She also noted the district received just over $68,000 in CARES Act money, which will go toward things like partitions, masks, and extra sanitary equipment and supplies.

Later in the meeting, Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf said funding and budget cuts will be discussed during the district’s upcoming administrative retreat.

A public hearing will be held at the June board meeting regarding the reemployment of Mollenkopf, who plans to retire August 1 after 34 years with the district. If all goes as planned, she’ll be rehired at the July board meeting.

Before being named superintendent in 2018, Mollenkopf was a longtime principal at Crestview Elementary.

During her report to the board, Mollenkopf updated the board on the classroom addition project and work at the Early Childhood Center and she explained that, with students not in school, some of the work is ahead of schedule.

Much of the brickwork is done, along with the fire suppression connection, while progress continues on necessary electrical work at the infill project.

Mollenkopf also said playground installation was scheduled to begin on Monday but was delayed by rain, but flooring and ceiling work is progressing as planned.

Melissa Miller was hired as a secretary in the athletic department. Along with a one-year contract, she was granted five additional days to transition into the job.

The board also approved a one-year contract for Nicole Kirkpatrick as a middle school/high school art teacher, and board members learned that all supplemental contracts for the 2019-2020 school year will be honored, even those directly impacted by COVID-19.

In other business, the board approved several other agenda items, including a service contract with the Western Buckeye Educational Service Center, the purchased services of a school resource officer from the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office, and 2020-21 handbooks for athletics, band, chorus, and Crestview Elementary, Middle School, and High School.

The next meeting of the Crestview Local Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, June 15.