Kristine A. Breisch

Kristine A. Breisch, 44, of Decatur, Indiana, passed away at 4:03 p.m. Friday, May 15, 2020, at her residence after a brief illness.

She was born December 18, 1975, in Van Wert, the daughter of Larry and Carol (Miller) Wilkin, who both survive in Van Wert. On October 31, 2013, Kristine married the love of her life, Todd Breisch, who also survives in Decatur,

A 1994 graduate of Van Wert High School, Kristine went on to earn her nursing degree from Northwest State Community College. She worked for a time as an LPN before becoming a care taker at Bi-County Services, Inc. of Adams and Wells Counties.

A lover of antiques, Kristine was co-owner, with her husband, of K&T’s Relics. She could often be found selling her wares at the flea markets or attending auctions.

Other survivors include her stepchildren, Michael Breisch of Decatur and Anthony Breisch of Portland, Indiana; and a brother, Andrew Wilkin of Glenn Wood Springs, Colorado.

While family and friends are invited to attend Kristine’s graveside service at 3 p.m. Friday, May 22, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, those who are at most risk or those feeling sick are asked to remain home. Attendees are asked to observe social distancing and refrain from hugging, kissing, shaking hands, and close contact.

A live webcast and video recording of her service will be viewable after 3 p.m. Friday at www.alspachgearhart.com/obituary/Kristine-Breisch.

Preferred memorials: To the family.

Call 419.238.1112 or go to www.alspachgearhart.com to express condolences.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory in Van Wert.