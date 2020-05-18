Monday Mailbag: realignment, fall sports

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about Northwest Conference expansion, conference moves and the status of fall sports.

The Monday Mailbag will take a break for the Memorial Day holiday. It will return on Monday, June 1.

Q: With Leipsic leaving the BVC, any chance they’ll join the NWC? Name withheld upon request

A: This question was received on Wednesday evening and approximately 24 hours later, Leipsic accepted an invitation to join the Northwest Conference.

It’s a move that caught me off-guard. While thinking of a list of possible replacements for Paulding, Leipsic simply didn’t come to mind but looking at it, it seems to be a good fit for all involved.

As stated in an earlier story, the main concern for the Vikings was the future of football in the Blanchard Valley Conference. Many schools in the conference are struggling with numbers, leading to speculation that the conference could eventually switch to 8-man football.

If that happens, two or three BVC members who are traditionally strong in football may be looking to move, but I’m not sure anything will happen in the immediate future.

Q: Why didn’t the Northwest Conference invite Parkway? They would have been a much better fit. Name withheld upon request

A: There could be a number of reasons.

The NWC sent letters to several area schools to gauge interest in the conference and I have to believe Parkway was one of them.

If the two sides talked, perhaps one or both sides determined it wasn’t the right time or the right fit.

I tend to think that Parkway is happy in the MAC. The overall athletic program seems to be more competitive and let’s face it – those MAC gates are nice. Anytime Marion Local, Minster, Coldwater, etc. comes to town, they bring a lot of people with them, which means great ticket sales.

Perhaps it’s something else entirely, but regardless, Parkway or any other school that was contacted and the NWC made the decision they thought was best.

Q: With Leipsic joining the NWC, will there be more movement by schools in the near future? Name withheld upon request

A: Anything is possible, although in this case I’m not sure if more changes will be made anytime soon, at least in the Northwest Conference. At this point, it doesn’t seem more changes are imminent in the Green Meadows Conference. The Western Buckeye League and the Midwest Athletic Conference also seem stable.

It’ll be up to the Blanchard Valley Conference to decide what’s next, if anything. The Northwest Central Conference has undergone some recent changes, so we’ll see how that goes.

Q: Rumors are flying that fall sports won’t be played in Ohio. What have you heard and if those rumors are true, isn’t it a little too early to make that kind of decision? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s all speculation right now.

I’m slightly encouraged by the fact that some youth baseball and softball games may be played this summer. That seems like a step in the right direction.

I’m also encouraged that neighboring Indiana will allow school sponsored summer activities being July 1, as long as there are no changes made by state officials. Perhaps the Ohio High School Athletic Association will follow suit.

Best case: the schedule is played as planned. Worst case: it’s canceled. Something in between: there could be a shortened or abbreviated fall sports schedule.

I find myself saying this each week, but only time will tell. It seems like that’s the only certainty.