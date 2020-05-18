Phyllis Rose Marie Beair

Phyllis Rose Marie Beair, 79, of Delphos, died 2:38 p.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her residence.

She was born May 17, 1940, in Delphos, the daughter of Lloyd Robert and Leona Alvera (Purdy) Butler, who both preceded her in death. On February 13, 1960, she married Ira Leroy Beair, who died November 22, 2019.

She is survived by three sons, Rick (Lori) Beair of Van Wert, Douglas (Peggy) Beair of Rockford, and Thomas Beair of Delphos; four grandchildren, Devin Beair, Taylor Beair, Job Beair, and Rachael Beair; seven siblings, Lloyd (Barb) Butler and Don (Ima) Butler, both of Continental, Darlene (Jerry) Howard and Bev (Russ) Agner, both of Oakwood, Carol Barnhart of Van Wert, and Sue (Art) Hoehn and Marlene Butler, both of Delphos.

A son, Mike Beair; two sisters: Betty Butler and Patty Butler; and a brother-in-law: Jim Barnhart, also preceded her in death.

Phyllis was a homemaker and was a member of the Delphos Eagles.

Due to the restrictions regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Jackson Township, with Chaplain Larry Oberdorf officiating. Burial will follow in Antioch Cemetery, Ottoville.

A visitation will be held from noon until the time of services Tuesday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.lovefuneralhome.com.