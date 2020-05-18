YM announces summer day camp info

VW independent/submitted information

The YMCA of Van Wert County and YMCA Camp Clay recognize the growing needs of the local community during this difficult time. YMCA Camp Clay appreciates the efforts of those frontline workers and first responders that have been working hard to keep community members safe while taking care of their families.

There will be many games for YMCA day campers to play during the special summer day camps. photo provided

“The YMCA staff and volunteer board of directors wanted to expand our efforts to help during these unprecedented times,” said YMCA CEO Hugh Kocab. “In addition to free disc golf and foot golf at Hickory Sticks, we felt the need to reach out to those in the community who leave their children and go to work every day.”

YMCA Camp Clay is offering its first two weeks of Summer Day Camp programming exclusively for frontline workers/first responders free of charge.

The day camps are open to youths age 6-14 years during the weeks of June 1-5 and June 8-12 (limited to the first 20 registered for both weeks). All camps will follow established social distancing guidelines for the safety of the children.

Register by contacting Camp Director Kevin Morrison at 269.838.9789 or kevin@vwymca.org. Dates and Themes — Tentative dates will be contingent on Ohio phase-in protocol.

Week 1: (June 1-5) Super Heroes — Join YM staff members as they recognize all kinds of heroes — real and imaginary — at Camp Clay. Campers will enjoy a week at camp doing super activities and great games. The YMCA will be celebrating all heroes, from comic book heroes to real life heroes.