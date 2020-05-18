YWCA Summer Food Program has changes

VW independent/submitted information

Typically, right now the YWCA of Van Wert County would be ramping up for its 25th year of the Summer Food Program — ensuring that no child in Van Wert County goes hungry during the summer months.

Water slides unfortunately won’t be a part of the 2020 COVID-19 reduced Summer Food Program, but the YWCA of Van Wert County will continue to fulfill its important mission of providing nourishing food to county youngsters during the summer months. VW independent file photo

While YWCA members are still wholly committed to this program, they have had to face the fact that it will look different this year due to Covid-19. This summer’s program will be held at the YWCA from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. every Monday, from June 1-July 27, as a Grab & Go meal service only. Participants may come to the YWCA anytime on those Mondays between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to pick up breakfast and lunch for five days. This program is available to all children ages 18 and under.

Additionally, the YWCA of Van Wert County will begin distributing weekend Grab & Go snack bags on Fridays, starting this Friday (May 22) through July 31, from 3:30-5 p.m. Pick-up locations for the snack bags are as follows: Van Wert – YWCA; Willshire — Fire Department/PhotoStar, 307 State St.; Wren — Fire Department; Ohio City — Town Hall downtown; Convoy — Convoy United Methodist Church parking lot; Middle Point — Amvets Post 698 on Adams Street.

The YWCA of Van Wert County ison a mission to eliminate racism, empower women, stand up for social justice, help families, and strengthen this community. Any questions or interest in volunteering with the Summer Food Program should be directed to Director of Youth Enrichment Betsy Hamman at 419.238.6639, extension 106, or bhamman@ywcavanwertcounty.org.

The YWCA is partially funded by the United Way of Van Wert County and Van Wert County Foundation.