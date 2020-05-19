Ag Society sets Fair Food Drive-Thru event

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County Agricultural Society will be hosting a Fair Food Drive-Thru this coming weekend.

The Agricultural Society has invited vendors that frequent the Van Wert County Fair to come set up for a drive-thru on Memorial Day weekend. There will be nine to 10 vendors on the Fairgrounds to offer a variety of fair foods from Fiske fries to lemon shake-ups.

The Fair Food Drive-Thru will be open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, May 22, to Monday, May 25. The Ag Society is asking that everyone enter through gate 4 off Fox Road and exit through gate 1 onto Balyeat Avenue. There will be a map posted to the fairgrounds website, as well as social media pages, to show where vendors will be located on the fairgrounds. Most vendors will be able to come to vehicles to take orders, while there will be designated parking areas at vendor sites where people need to leave their vehicles to order.

The Agricultural Society asks that people take the following precautions: Those who have a temperature 100.4 or greater, feel ill, have been exposed to COVID-19, or have traveled in the last 14 days are asked to stay home. The fair board also asks that people maintain social distancing, wear a mask if they need to exit vehicles, and keep hands clean.

The Agricultural Society is excited to be able to offer this drive-thru event to the community, and hopes area residents will come out this weekend to support vendors and enjoy some favorite fair foods.