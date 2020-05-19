C’view sets student material turn-in times

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview Local Schools has released protocol and turn-in times for student materials in the elementary, middle school, and high school.

Students are asked to return all textbooks, library books, laptops, and chargers at the times listed below. Materials from student lockers will be returned to them.

Individuals are reminded to remain in their cars until the group in front of them has returned to their vehicle from the drop-off tables. Wiping down materials with disinfectant wipes prior to return would also be appreciated.

Elementary School materials are to be returned at Door 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 28.

Students in grades 3-5 should return borrowed laptops and chargers.

Students in grades K-5 can pick up their grade cards and end of year awards.

Students in grades 3-5 should return borrowed laptops and chargers. Students in grades K-5 can pick up their grade cards and end of year awards. Middle School laptops/chargers, textbooks and library books are to be returned at Door 2 from 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on the following days:

Tuesday, May 26: eighth graders

Wednesday, May 27: seventh graders

Thursday, May 28: sixth graders

Tuesday, May 26: eighth graders Wednesday, May 27: seventh graders Thursday, May 28: sixth graders High School laptops/chargers, textbooks and library books are to be returned at Door 3 (Knight Door) from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on the following days-

Friday, May 22: seniors

Tuesday, May 26: juniors

Wednesday, May 27: sophomores

Thursday, May 28: freshmen

Multiple-student families at the middle school and high school level may turn in all student materials at the respective drop-off point on one day so as to avoid multiple days of return.

Crestview is also asking that all fees be paid at this time through EZ Pay, which can be found under the “Parent Resources” link at www.crestviewknights.com.