‘VW Strong’ t-shirt final pick-up date Wed.

VW independent/submitted information

Those people who have ordered Van Wert Area Chamber of Commerce “Van Wert Strong” t-shirts need to pick up shirts, as this is the last pick-up date.

T-shirts that were ordered prior to noon Friday, May 15, will be available for curbside pick-up at the Chamber of Commerce Office, 118 N. Washington St., on Wednesday, May 20, between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Make checks payable to Van Wert Chamber of Commerce or bring cash (the Chamber is not accepting debit or credit cards for t-shirt purchases).

The Chamber thanks the community for its support, compassion, and generosity during this unprecedented time.