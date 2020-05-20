9 change pleas in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

One person was sentenced and nine people entered changes of plea to a variety of charges during hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Adam Grogg, 30, of Convoy, was sentenced to two years of community control, to include 50 hours of community control, and mental health and substance abuse assessments, and any treatment recommended. Grogg was convicted of a first-degree misdemeanor charge of domestic violence,

Those changing pleas include the following:

Amber Owens, 35, of Van Wert, pleaded guilty to one count each of tampering with evidence and possession of cocaine, each a felony of the third degree. Judge Martin D. Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 8:20 a.m. Wednesday, June 24.

Adam Stripe, 43, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of theft, a felony of the fifth degree. Two other charges were dismissed by prosecutors in exchange for his guilty plea. As part of his plea, Stripe agreed to pay restitution in all three cases in which he was originally charged. A presentence investigation was ordered and Stripe will appear for sentencing at 8 a.m. June 24.

Anita Dunlap, 43, of Toledo, changed her plea to guilty to three counts of theft, all amended to first-degree misdemeanors. Sentencing is set for 9:45 a.m. June 24.

Sonny Metzger, 45, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation will be conducted and Metzger will appear for sentencing at 8 a.m. June 24.

Kimberly Miller, 54, of Van Wert, changed her plea to guilty to one count of theft, a felony of the fourth degree. Another hearing was scheduled in the case for 10 a.m. Thursday, June 25.

Dustin Lehmkuhle, 30, of Delphos, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Judge Burchfield ordered a presentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 10 a.m. June 25.

David Bashore, 47, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated possession of drugs, each a felony of the fifth degree. Bashore then requested, and was granted, intervention in lieu of conviction and his case was stayed pending his successful completion of a substance abuse treatment program.

Coy McConnell, 23, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to one count of aggravated possession of drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. A presentence investigation will be conducted and sentencing was set for 8:20 a.m. June 25.

Jordan Vickery, 36, of Middle Point, changed his plea to guilty to one count each of theft and receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony, and one count of failure to file notice of a change of address to his registration as a sex offender, a felony of the fourth degree. A presentence investigation was ordered and Vickery will appear for sentencing at 9:30 a.m. June 25.