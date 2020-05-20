Eldon Lynn Habegger

Eldon Lynn Habegger, 82, of Convoy, passed away Monday evening, May 18, 2020, at his residence.

He was born May 19, 1937, in Decatur, Indiana, the son of Eldon Huser Habegger and Dolores (Book) Habegger-Reichard, who both preceded him in death. Eldon was united in marriage with the former Carolyn A. Newman on August 18, 1956, in Lima, and she passed away April 1, 2016.

Eldon served his country in the United States Army National Guard for 10 years and earned the rank of staff sergeant. He was a 1955 graduate of Willshire High School.

Eldon and his business partner, Royce Cantrell, operated a flooring installation company in Southern California. He retired in 2008 as founder of Habegger Floors in Decatur.

Eldon was a member of Willshire Union United Methodist Church in rural Decatur and was a Rotary International Paul Harris Fellow. He was also a member of the American Coach Association.

Eldon enjoyed woodworking in his spare time.

He is survived by his daughter, Jolene (Bryan) Spray of Van Wert; a son, Lynn (Patti) Habegger of Bluffton, Indiana; a daughter, Jayne Habegger of San Jacinto, California; a daughter, Evelyn (Matthew) Hammond of Decatur; a daughter, Rhonda Habegger of Decatur; one brother, Daniel Reichard of Vichy, Missouri; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer and Allison (Corey Purvis) Spray; Matthew (Samantha Estep) Habegger, Eric (Kim) Habegger; Patrick Habegger, Melissa (Cyle) Alverson, Michael Metz, Christy (Kiel) Dager, Michael Hammond, Jessica (Anthony) Bertsch, Clayton and Koryn Foss; and seven great-grandchildren, Caydyn, Haydon, Chloe, Maddix Eldon, Carter, McKinley, and Calvin Wrynn.

Eldon was preceded in death by a brother, James Habegger; and his stepfather, John Reichard.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 24, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur, with Pastor Bud Larimore officiating. Military honors will be rendered by American Post 43. Social distancing will be followed at the public service.

Family will receive friends from 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. Saturday, May 23, and an hour prior to services Sunday at the funeral home.

Due to guidelines established by the State of Indiana in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, up to 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time.

Preferred memorials: Willshire-Union United Methodist Church.