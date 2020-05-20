Plug pulled on ’20 Locos, GLSCL baseball

Van Wert independent sports

There will be no Lima Locos or Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League baseball this summer due to the coronavirus.

“In light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting government regulations, the Great Lakes Summer Collegiate League Board of Directors has voted to cancel the 2020 season,” the league said on its website. “The directors determined it would be impossible to operate effectively while insuring the safety of all involved.”

The league is expected to return in 2021.

The Locos are defending champions of the GLSCL, which has 12 teams, including the Celina based Grand Lakes Mariners and the Richmond, Indiana Jazz, the Cincinnati Steam and a new team, the Sandusky Ice Haulers.

Players are not paid so they can maintain their NCAA eligibility, and the GLSCL follows NCAA rules. The league is sanctioned and supported by Major League Baseball.