VWCS grateful for local firms’ donations

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert City Schools Food Services Department is grateful to Tecumseh Packaging Solutions and Leland Smith Insurance Services/Erie Insurance for their generous donations that helped provide meals to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tecumseh Packaging donated nearly 2,000 boxes in which meals were packed and distributed, while the monetary donation from Leland Smith helped offset the cost of additional packaging supplies.

The VWCS Food Services department is grateful for the 28 staff members who worked tirelessly to make, pack, and distribute Grab-and-Go meals for students during the state-mandated school closure from March 23-May 22. VWCS was able to serve 24,420 Grab-and-Go meals to students during this time.

Surrounded by boxes donated from Tecumseh Packaging Solutions are Tecumseh Plant Manager Ron Danczyk, VWCS Board of Education member (and Tecumseh employee) Tom Losh, and VWCS head cooks Jenny Yoh and Julie Larue. photos provided